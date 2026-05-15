Murrysville Medic One employee charged with accessing child porn on work computer

A Murrysville Medic One employee is accused of accessing and storing child sexual abuse material, including AI-generated files, on a communal workplace computer.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced the charges Friday against Gregory Kelley, a 31-year-old wheelchair van driver for Murrysville Medic One.

Kelley faces numerous felonies following an investigation by the Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section and the Murrysville Police Department.

The investigation began after an employee using a shared computer found Kelley’s email account still logged in and observed files containing child sexual abuse material, according to investigators. The employee immediately reported the discovery to their employer.

Investigators later determined the files included both child sexual abuse material and AI-generated child sexual abuse material.

Sunday condemned the actions, stating, “This conduct is deeply disturbing as it involves someone who is supposed to be helping children and adults in their community. Anyone who exploits and victimizes children in this manner will be pursued aggressively and can expect to be held accountable.”

Bail for Kelley was set at $75,000.

A preliminary hearing for Kelley is scheduled for May 26.

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