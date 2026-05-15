New hotel to be built, connected to David L. Lawrence Convention Center

PITTSBURGH — A new hotel is coming to Downtown Pittsburgh.

State and local officials announced Thursday that Loews Hotels has signed a letter of intent to build at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The hotel will be connected to the convention center and feature 500 beds and a restaurant.

“I think having a convention center hotel is huge, not just for outside groups that want to come to Pittsburgh, but for our residents,” Mayor Corey O’Connor said.

The governor’s office is estimating a $418 million investment with 1200 union construction jobs and 400 permanent union jobs.

“You’re creating jobs, opportunities for all Pittsburghers,” Mayor O’Connor said.

He told Channel 11 the extra room will help attract more and larger conventions and events and build on the momentum of April’s NFL Draft.

“It puts you even more on the map,” he said. “It shows we can hold major events. People want to come to Pittsburgh. There is a market for that.”

We spoke to a number of people Downtown who told us the hotel announcement is good news.

“Very happy to hear that. Anything that comes Downtown is going to be great,” Rick Neff said. “Downtown is what really brings people into the city.”

“[It’s] near access to a lot of amenities like Art’s Landing or across the bridge to the North Side,” Peter Boyer said.

Both men say they hope this is the next step in the neighborhood’s revitalization.

“I would hope to think it is drawing people, businesses, events Downtown,” Boyer said.

There is no exact timeline for when Pittsburghers will see construction begin, but state officials announced they do plan to fast track the project.

The commonwealth is also kicking in $30 million dollars.

County Executive Sara Innamorato weighed in on the project.

“Downtown revitalization and job creation has been a priority for me since the day I was sworn in, and I’m pleased that we’re taking the first step creating 1,600 union jobs. A hotel connected to the convention center has been under discussion for two decades, but we are going to make it a reality,” said County Executive Sara Innamorato. “A hotel that provides more opportunity for the convention center to succeed is a worthwhile investment and will help our entire Downtown and regional economy thrive.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group