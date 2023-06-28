Local

Girl accidentally shoots self in Washington County, official says

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI Washington County map A generic map of Washington County in Pennsylvania. (Cox Media Group/Cox Media Group)

By WPXI.com News Staff

Channel 11 has learned a girl in Washington was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after accidentally shooting herself.

Washington County dispatchers told WJPA Radio that a girl, believed to be about 15 years old, accidentally shot herself with a gun around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue, Washington.

She was taken to a hospital by ambulance. No other information was immediately available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 juveniles, Port Authority police officer hospitalized after crash on East Busway
  • Code Red: Wildfire smoke will create air quality concerns for Western Pennsylvania Wednesday
  • Larry Lagattuta, owner of Enrico Biscotti, dies at 65
  • VIDEO: 20 western Pennsylvanians now officially American citizens after naturalization ceremony
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read