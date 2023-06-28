Girl accidentally shoots self in Washington County, official says

Channel 11 has learned a girl in Washington was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after accidentally shooting herself.

Washington County dispatchers told WJPA Radio that a girl, believed to be about 15 years old, accidentally shot herself with a gun around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue, Washington.

She was taken to a hospital by ambulance. No other information was immediately available.

