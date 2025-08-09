Girl stable after being shot in Pittsburgh on Friday night

PITTSBURGH — A girl was hurt in a Friday evening shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills area.

A Pittsburgh Police spokesperson says officers were called to the 2200 block of East Hills Drive around 10:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert totaling nine rounds.

When officers got on scene, they found a juvenile girl shot once in the calf. Those officers rendered aid until medics arrived and took her to a hospital. She was last said to be in stable condition.

The spokesperson says investigators processing the scene also found damage to a nearby residence.

Detectives are now “actively investigating” the shooting.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group