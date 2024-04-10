Glassport park covered in litter, dog feces closes; will under go clean-up, renovations

GLASSPORT, Pa. — After weeks of litter, glass, and dog poop being scattered throughout the 9th Street Park in Glassport, borough officials have had enough and put a lock on the gate Wednesday morning, letting residents know the park is now closed.

“A lot of people in this neighborhood have no respect for any property,” said Megan Marshall, a Glassport resident.

Neighbors in Glassport said they’re not surprised to hear of the closure after residents continued to trash it.

“The old playground that used to be over here, I stopped taking my son to once he hit a certain age because we were down there and found a hypodermic needle,” Marshall said.

Council President Anthony Colecchi told Channel 11 News that the borough is working to renovate the park. The group has already added a pavilion and plans to add a playground and walking trail.

“There is glass, there is garbage, there is dog feces all over the park. And it’s going to take a big effort to clean up the amount that’s in there,” Colecchi said.

Colecchi said when renovations are complete and the park reopens, new rules will be enforced — including no dogs or littering allowed.

“Just take pride in your town and clean up after yourself. It’s not very difficult at all,” Colecchi said.

“I’d love to have somewhere we could take our kids in this town,” Marshall said.

The council said that the park should reopen just before the summer months, and they hope that people will respect the property and clean up.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group