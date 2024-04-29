Local

At least 1 injured in school van crash in Pittsburgh

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

School van crash A school van crashed at around 7:20 a.m. Monday in the area of W. North Avenue and Arch Street in the city’s Allegheny Center neighborhood.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — At least one person was injured in a school van crash in Pittsburgh.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. in the area of W. North Avenue and Arch Street in the city’s Allegheny Center neighborhood.

Officials say there are injuries but it is not yet known how many people have been hurt or the extent of their injuries. A witness told Channel 11 no students were on the van when it crashed.

A Channel 11 crew is at the scene, gathering information.

Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Police incident underway in Ligonier, residents asked to avoid the area
  • Flames tear through building in Sharpsburg
  • ‘She should be here’ Family, friends of missing teen girl found dead in Fayette County hold vigil
  • VIDEO: ‘She should be here’ Family, friends of missing teen girl found dead in Fayette County hold vigil
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read