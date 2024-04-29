At least 1 injured in school van crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — At least one person was injured in a school van crash in Pittsburgh.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. in the area of W. North Avenue and Arch Street in the city’s Allegheny Center neighborhood.

Officials say there are injuries but it is not yet known how many people have been hurt or the extent of their injuries. A witness told Channel 11 no students were on the van when it crashed.

