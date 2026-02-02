Glassport residents spend days without gas service during extreme cold after pipe freezes

GLASSPORT, Pa. — Through some of the coldest temperatures this winter, some neighbors on a Glassport street say their gas line has frozen four times in the span of 12 days.

“This is probably the coldest winter we’ve had in a few years; it’s subzero wind chill in the morning,” one neighbor said.

The residents of Delaware Street were relieved to see People’s Gas on scene Monday morning.

“I have to wear two pairs of pants, my fingers are freezing right now,” Melissa Borrelli said.

In a statement to Channel 11, People’s Gas confirmed there was water intrusion into pipelines in this area several weeks ago, which can cause them to freeze.

Borrelli says Monday marks the fourth time she’s lost gas service, and it’s impacted her day-to-day.

“You don’t know if you’re going to have hot water, because that’s also gas, you can’t say if you’re going to be able to cook on the gas stove,” she said.

And the impacts are beyond hot water and meals.

“I have an autoimmune disease, I have other issues with arthritis and everything like that, and if I wake up and it’s cold in the house, it hurts my joints,” Borrelli said.

Borrelli is hopeful this is the last time she loses service during the cold snap.

“I don’t think it’s fair for us to wonder if our furnace is going to be working or not,” she said.

People’s Gas says crews have been continuously working to remove the water and “reduce the possibility” of another occurrence of the pipes freezing.

Another neighbor told Channel 11 that they are worried about their electric bill for this month, as they’ve been using space heaters to heat their home.

