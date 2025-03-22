Goodbye, Columbus: Penguins, Nedeljkovic extend Jackets’ slump

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Alex Nedeljkovic hadn’t made it into a Pittsburgh Penguins game for two weeks until Friday night.

Good thing, too, because he probably needed every minute of the rest he got while watching Tristan Jarry make five consecutive starts.

Nedeljkovic faced 48 shots from Columbus in his return to active duty, and turned aside 45 of them in the Penguins’ 6-3 victory at PPG Paints Arena.

It was their fifth win in the past six games and raised their record to 29-32-10.

