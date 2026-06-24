Westmoreland County bank manager charged with stealing more than $31K from dead customers’ accounts

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former manager at a Westmoreland County bank is accused of stealing more than $31,000 from accounts of dead customers.

Jeri Mains, 43, the former bank manager at the First Commonwealth Bank in Derry, is facing several charges.

An internal investigation revealed several forged withdrawal tickets from six different bank accounts.

Derry Police said the accounts were accessed by Mains without authorization or permission between April 1 and May 1, with a total of $31,769.80 removed from the six accounts.

Mains allegedly prepared the withdrawal tickets to take the money from the accounts, mostly when no customers were inside the bank.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, Mains allegedly forged signatures of some of the dead customers and other bank employees to authorize approval, in addition to changing accounts from restricted to active to remove the money.

Mains is charged with forgery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

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