Gov. Shapiro outlines proposed ‘Blueprint for Higher Education’ at local community college

PITTSBURGH — Governor Josh Shapiro visited the Community College of Allegheny County on Tuesday to outline his proposed “Blueprint for Higher Education.” He says this plan, created with input from dozens of key stakeholders from around the Commonwealth, will make higher education more affordable and accessible to all Pennsylvanians, regardless of income.

The backdrop for his public appearance was CCAC’s $43 million Center for Education, Innovation and Training.

“I believe every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course,” Gov. Shapiro said.

The Governor says after three decades of failing to invest in education, it’s time to course correct.

“PA ranks 49th In the nation in investment in higher education and 48th for higher education affordability,” Gov. Shapiro added. “That is having a real negative impact on how many Pennsylvanians go to college in our state and get the jobs and credentials that employers are looking for right now in PA.”

County Executive, Sara Innamorato says that is directly affecting Allegheny County. She wants to train the future workforce to live and fill high-demand jobs — locally.

“For every job seeker, we have two open positions, so we need to double down on our young people and workforce development,” Innamorato said.

The president of CCAC says a new state structure under the Governor’s proposal would create stronger partnerships and better opportunities among the Commonwealth’s 15 community colleges and 10 universities.

“A community college education is in high demand and a unified system will have a meaningful impact to support the important work community colleges do,” Dr. Quinton Bullock, the President of CCAC said.

Dr. Bullock says this plan would also make the allocation of taxpayer dollars more transparent.

As the Governor said, with 30% of the manufacturing workforce nearing retirement age, there will be even more of a need to fill essential jobs.

“My plan delivers more support for the students, faculty and staff who are the heart of every college and university,” Gov. Shapiro added. “It will help fill our critical workforce. We can’t afford not to invest right now.”

Senators Costa, Fontana and Brewster were all at the Governor’s event. They’re all proud CCAC graduates and they say they’re committed to passing the “Blueprint for Education” legislation that comes their way.

