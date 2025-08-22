Grandson of late Steelers owner Art Rooney dies

NEW YORK — The Rooney family is mourning the death of one of their own.

Matthew Rooney, the grandson of the late legendary Steelers owner Art Rooney, died at his home in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York earlier this month. He was 51 years old. No cause of death was given.

Matthew was the son of JoAnn Wallace Rooney and John J. Rooney. The family previously had a 16% share in the Steelers franchise before selling it off in 2009. He was the cousin of current Steelers President Art Rooney III.

According to his obituary, Matthew grew up around football, but writing was his passion. He held a Bachelor’s degree from New York University and a master’s from Columbia University. He worked as a writer and artist, and was an avid fan of ballet and the opera.

A quote from the obituary states, “Matthew’s wit, charm and love of fashion made him one of life’s last true Dandies and an authentic Bon Vivant.”

Matthew Rooney is preceded in death by his father and brother, but survived by his mom, four siblings and 33 nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on August 21st at St. Helena Catholic Church in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

