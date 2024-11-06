Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, local sports teams to hold fourth Thanksgiving distribution

PITTSBURGH — The Great Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is teaming up with the Steel City’s favorite teams to help get local families Thanksgiving meals.

The fourth annual #BurghProud Thanksgiving meal distribution will be held on Nov. 26 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Mazeroski Way cul-de-sac.

Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates will all help out in the holiday tradition.

Around 300 families will receive meals.

Giant Eagle will help provide the food bank with turkeys, produce and apple pies. Some families will also get $15 Giant Eagle gift cards.

The sports teams will provide their own offerings to give to the community as well as helping with distributions.

Anyone interested in helping with the event can make a donation at pittsburghfoodbank.org.

