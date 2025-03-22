Gun found inside North Allegheny School District employee’s vehicle on campus

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A gun was found inside a North Allegheny School District employee’s vehicle.

McCandless Police Chief Ryan Hawk said they received information saying the employee had a gun in their personal vehicle while it was parked on school district property on Friday.

The North Allegheny School Police Department was called to assist in the investigation at 1:16 p.m. Both departments met with the staff member and found a pistol inside the vehicle, which McCandless Police confiscated.

Hawk said no threats were made by the employee.

The employee has been placed on administrative leave.

“The District considers this a serious violation of policy and will pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law,” said Chief of North Allegheny School Police Eric Harpster, “We assure you that safety is our top priority, and we take these matters very seriously. We encourage students and families to report any unsafe behaviors to a trusted adult immediately.”

The McCandless Police Department will be handling criminal charges.

Anyone with safety concerns is encouraged to report them on the Safe2SaySomething website or by calling the 24/7 phone line at 1-844-723-2729.

