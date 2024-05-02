Hampton Township mourns death of beloved police sergeant

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Hampton Township Police Department is mourning the death of a beloved sergeant.

Sgt. Robert Kirsopp died on Tuesday.

“At this time we would ask that you keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. He enriched the lives of all who knew him and will truly be missed,” the township said in a Facebook post.

Multiple surrounding police departments have shared tributes to Kirsopp on social media after his death.

