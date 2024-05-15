Pittsburgh’s Anthrocon 2024 expected to be biggest furry convention yet

PITTSBURGH — Anthrocon is set to return to Pittsburgh and is expected to be the biggest furry convention yet.

When registration opened for Anthrocon 2024, the official room block sold out within 12 minutes, VisitPITTBURGH announced.

The original housing block for the event, set to take place July 4-7, opened with 10,349 total rooms, and attendees purchased every room at every hotel property in a record 12 minutes — a first for event organizers.

VisitPITTSBURGH worked with convention leaders and hotel partners to secure an additional 1,894 rooms. Room blocks were expanded at the Omni William Penn and Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Downtown, and new contracts and rates were established with six other hotels to accommodate even more guests.

Current reservation totals stand at 2,633, resulting in 11,103 sold room nights.

“VisitPITTSBURGH has proudly worked with the organizers of Anthrocon since 2006, and every year the convention gets bigger and better,” said President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH Jerad Bachar. “This event’s substantial growth speaks to the strong partnership we have established, Anthrocon’s robust community impact and the neighborly nature found throughout Pittsburgh as we welcome the return of our furry friends year after year.”

Anthrocon 2024 is expected to attract more than 14,000 attendees to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, with an anticipated total of $15.7 million in direct spending over the four-day convention. Programming includes workshops and seminars in acting, costume-building, animation, writing, art and design and an art show.

