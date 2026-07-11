Hartwood Acres inducted into Old-Growth Forward Network

Hartwood Acres just received a major honor.

This week, it became the first park in Allegheny County to be inducted into the National Old-Growth Forest Network, a nonprofit that protects ancient and native forests.

Allegheny County officials say it’s the 42nd forest in the state to be added to the network of now over 340 protected, publicly accessible old-growth forests across 40 states.

Local leaders say the park is for everyone to explore.

“Use this time to come and reconnect with nature and to work on your physical and mental health and just be in nature and be restored,” Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

Hartwood Acres is a 629-acre former estate property that features a mixed hardwood forest — red and white oak, sugar maple, black cherry, shagbark hickory, red maple and American beech grow throughout.

The park is about 75% forested land and 25 % land maintained as parkscape or lawn.

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