Man found shot in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers were sent to the 300 block of Knox Avenue for a reported shooting around 10 p.m.

Officers found a man shot in the leg. Medics took him to a hospital in stable condition.

Violent Crime Division detectives are investigating and trying to locate the crime scene.

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