Heinz History Center earns national accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums

PITTSBURGH — The Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh has earned national accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), a prestigious recognition achieved by only 3% of American museums.

The AAM accreditation is a high-profile, peer-based review of a museum’s operations and impact, signifying quality and credibility within the museum community. It includes the History Center’s family of museums, such as the Fort Pitt Museum, Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum.

“Reaccreditation affirms the History Center’s unwavering commitment to our mission to preserve and interpret American history with a Western Pa. connection,” said Andy Masich, president and CEO of the History Center.

The History Center first earned AAM Accreditation in 2009, demonstrating its long-standing commitment to excellence in museum practices. This reaccreditation comes as the center celebrates being voted the No. 1 History Museum in America by USA TODAY for the second consecutive year and “Best Museum in Pittsburgh” by Pittsburgh Magazine for the fourth year in a row.

The History Center has also partnered with VisitPITTSBURGH to open the new Pittsburgh Welcome Center in the museum’s first floor Great Hall, enhancing its role as a cultural hub in the city.

Earlier this year, the History Center announced a major campus expansion that will add new exhibitions, visitor amenities, a 150-seat theater, smart classrooms and more, furthering its educational and cultural offerings.

Additionally, the museum launched its Kamin “Free for Kids” Initiative, providing free admission to all children aged 17 and under, supported by a transformative $11.5 million gift from Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin.

