Frost possible Friday morning as temperatures drop

PITTSBURGH — It will feel more like mid-March than May Friday, and temperatures may drop cold enough Friday morning for frost.

A Frost Advisory has been issued until 9 a.m. for the entire area with lows expected to dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Slow improvements through the day will be offset by rain showers, leaving us with chilly temperatures and wet weather. High temperatures will once again struggle to get back to 50 degrees.

A few showers could pop up Saturday; otherwise, most of the weekend will be dry with cool temperatures. If we clear out early Saturday, areas of frost will be possible.

We finally turn the corner on Sunday with more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures.

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