Heinz History Center, Fort Pitt Museum extends free admission for kids through holiday season

PITTSBURGH — Kids can continue to go to select Pittsburgh museums for free through the holidays.

The Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum’s free fall admission was sent to end on Nov. 30, but instead, officials decided to extend the offer until Dec. 31. Regular admission prices still apply to all adults.

And, during the holiday season, there’ll be festive exhibitions on top of existing award-winning displays and interactive learning spaces at Heinz History Center, including visits from Santa and a look into Pittsburgh holiday traditions,

