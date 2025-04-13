Opening day at Kennywood causes confusion, frustration as teens are turned away without warning

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Many excited park visitors braved the cold for Kennywood’s opening day Saturday, kicking off its longest season since 1931.

Not everyone who showed up, however, got to enjoy the rides and attractions. Dozens of teenagers were turned away hours before the time when park rules say they need an adult chaperone.

Many angry and confused parents reached out to Channel 11 saying about 60 teens were stranded at the gate Saturday afternoon after they were dropped off without any warning.

“Last year we thought we was allowed in without an adult but now you’re not,” visitor Jojo said. “I guess they changed the rules.”

Channel 11′s cameras showed one group of teens being turned away at the gate by a Kennywood employee. They weren’t alone.

Kelly Fickley’s 16-year-old daughter and 17-year-old niece were also not allowed in by themselves Saturday afternoon.

“My daughter called and said, ‘They’re not letting us into the park,’” Fickley said. “There was just groups of kids everywhere who had been dropped off and they weren’t letting them into the park.”

Fickley said even Kennywood employees were confused by the chaperone policy.

“They said one employee told them you had to be 21 to get in without an adult for the entirety of the season,” she said. “Another employee told them, ‘No,’ it was just on weekends. A third employee told them it was just for today.”

On its website, Kennywood’s chaperone policy states anyone 17 years old and younger has to be with an adult who’s at least 21 years old but only after 4pm.

Fickley’s daughter and others were turned away hours earlier.

“I was actually getting back in my car to come over to freeze inside Kennywood for a few hours,” Fickley said.

Channel 11 reached out to Kennywood asking several questions, including if the rules for minors have changed.

A spokesperson told Channel 11 the policy has not changed and then pointed us to the fine print at the bottom of that same web page that reads, “Our safety and security procedures, including the chaperone, bag, and outside food & beverage policies, are subject to change without notice.”

“That just is not sensible to me,” Fickley said.

Channel 11 reached out to Kennywood again for more information on specifically why minors were turned away at the gate before 4pm and how many were not allowed in. We’ve also asked Kennywood if teens could face a similar situation on Sunday if they don’t have a chaperone during the day. We’re still waiting to hear back.

