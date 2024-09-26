Hello Kitty Cafe Truck making stop in Pittsburgh area this weekend

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will roll into the Pittsburgh area this weekend.

The truck will continue its tour across the U.S. with a stop at Ross Park Mall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. You’ll find the truck parked between the Cheesecake Factory and L.L. Bean.

Some items you can buy on the truck include macarons, a hoodie, an iridescent tote, a plush blanket, giant cookie, mugs and a lot more.

The truck will only accept credit and debit card payment, no cash.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck debuted in October 2014 and has traveled to more than 100 cities across the U.S.

