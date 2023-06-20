Henry Davis doubles in first AB but Pirates blanked 8-0 by Cubs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates’ losing streak reached a season-high seven games Monday night as they lost to the Chicago Cubs 8-0 at PNC Park in the opener of a three-game series and six-game homestand.

The most notable aspect of the game for the Pirates (34-37) was Henry Davis making his major-league debut less than two years after being the first overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft. Rather than starting at catcher, Davis played right field and went 1 for 3 with a double and a walk.

Osvaldo Bido (0-1) pitched six solid innings, allowing three runs and five hits, but took the loss in his second big-league start. He struck out seven and walked two.

Bido gave up all three runs in the second inning as Mike Tauchman hit a two-run single and Nico Hoerner followed with an RBI single for the Cubs (34-38), who won for the sixth time in seven games. Tauchman had three hits.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group