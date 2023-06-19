Local

Body recovered from Allegheny River near Washington’s Landing

By WPXI.com News Staff

Body Recovered from Allegheny River A man’s body was recovered from the Allegheny River Monday morning. Police said that a boater noticed the body near the southern point of Washington’s Landing.

PITTSBURGH — A man’s body was recovered from the Allegheny River Monday morning.

Police said that a boater spotted the body around 7 a.m. near the southern point of Washington’s Landing.

The man is believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s.

The man’s name and cause and manner of death will be released at a later time by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

