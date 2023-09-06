Here we go: Steelers announce new experience enhancements for fans ahead of home opener

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers’ home opener on Saturday will include some experience enhancements for fans.

According to a news release, Acrisure Stadium has undergone upgrades to maintain the Steelers’ gameday experience.

“We appreciate all the feedback we have received from our loyal Season Ticket Holders and game attendees last season,” said Steelers Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ryan Huzjak. “Throughout the offseason, we have worked hard to enhance the fan experience at Acrisure Stadium based on that valuable input. We’re excited to share the exciting new elements that await our fans for 2023 and we are committed to the ongoing improvement of the fan experience at Acrisure Stadium in the years to come. We are dedicated to making every gameday an even better and more memorable occasion for Steelers Nation.”

Security technology has been added to gates which will make entering the stadium faster and safer.

Ticket scanners have also been installed at all entrances, making the ticket scanning process quicker as well.

More walk-thru brus and drink markets have been added to the stadium, as well as a self-service soda refill station in the upper deck.

Mobile ordering is now available for fans to place their orders and pick up concessions at designated locations.

Acrisure Stadium has six Little Caesars pizza outlets and more locations of Auntie Anne’s and Caliente Pizza.

>>> Click here to learn more about the food and beverage options.

New food items are also being introduced, including fudge puppies, chipped ham grilled cheese, poutine tots and more.

Two new cocktails featuring Dubliner Irish Whiskey will be available at Spirits 33 locations. Fans will be able to take the mason jars home.

The pregame experience has been revitalized, with new features and traditions to get fans excited for the game. Fans should arrive to their seats 20 minutes before kickoff to enjoy the experience.

Modern music and video entertainment will be featured throughout the game, as well as interactive games and fan filters.

Fans can go behind the scenes with a tour of the stadium and also visit the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum. Click here to book a tour.

There will be more pregame activities at Stage AE, Art Rooney Avenue and the Gate A lawn, with meet and greets and photo opportunities for fans.

Pro shop locations have also been revamped with the newest Steelers apparel.

College students can also get discounted tickets to each home game. For more information, click here.

