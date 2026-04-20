Here’s what is happening at Point State Park during the NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Crews have been working hard at work putting the finishing touches on the NFL Draft Experience at Point State Park.

“We’ve been building in here [for] about 10 days now,” said Nikki Ewell, Vice President of Global Events for the NFL.

The Draft Experience at the Point will be a three-day festival across the Allegheny River from the actual draft.

PHOTOS: First look at the NFL Draft Experience in Pittsburgh

Fans will be able to watch the draft on screens, play in different interactive games, and take pictures on the red carpet.

All six Steelers’ Lombardi Trophies will be on display. There will be life-size replicas of the Super Bowl rings, and fans will have opportunities to meet and get autographs from Steelers’ legends.

“So, if you want to get free player autographs, come to the Point,” Ewell said. “This is where they’re going to be.”

Steelers Country at the Draft Experience will also have a 1970s-Pittsburgh-basement-themed Fan Cave.

Channel 11 saw crews working on that on Monday.

There will also be local concessions for football fans to get a taste of the ‘Burgh.

“All of the vendors here are local; they keep 100% of their revenue,” Ewell said. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase amazing Pittsburgh fare to those who are local, and to those who are going to be coming in from all over the country and really the world. We have a lot of fans actually coming in from Ireland because of the game that you hosted this season.”

Fans will be able to experience all of this starting at noon on Thursday, and it’s all free except for concessions and merchandise.

“A couple of days still here to go, but amazing, amazing progress here, and we can’t wait to open our doors Thursday at noon!” Ewell said.

Channel 11 also learned a little more about getting to and from the North Shore and the Point during the Draft. Once you’re in the secure perimeter on Friday and Saturday, you’ll be able to ride the Gateway Clipper between the two locations for free. You will need to download the NFL OnePass app and register.

You can also walk from the two locations using the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

Click here for more NFL Draft coverage.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group