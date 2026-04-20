Business owners shocked to see ‘No Parking’ signs placed along their road just days before NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh business owners said they were blindsided just days before the NFL Draft when they saw no parking signs posted along a road in the North Shore.

Channel 11’s Addison Albert spoke with angry business owners who tried to learn what happened.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m for why they were told this was all a big misunderstanding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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