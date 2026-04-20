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Business owners shocked to see ‘No Parking’ signs placed along their road just days before NFL Draft

By WPXI.com News Staff
Business owners shocked to see ‘No Parking’ signs placed along their road just days before NFL Draft Pittsburgh business owners said they were blindsided just days before the NFL Draft when they saw no parking signs posted along a road in the North Shore. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh business owners said they were blindsided just days before the NFL Draft when they saw no parking signs posted along a road in the North Shore.

Channel 11’s Addison Albert spoke with angry business owners who tried to learn what happened.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m for why they were told this was all a big misunderstanding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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