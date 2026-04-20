2 taken to hospital after reported shooting in Penn Hills

An investigation is underway after Penn Hills police were called to a home along Jefferson Road early Monday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m., police haven’t said what happened, but neighbors told Channel 11 they heard several gunshots around 2:45 a.m.

“I know it was at least four because it was like ‘boom boom boom boom,’” said one neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified. “That’s the first time anything like that has ever happened.”

Investigators taped off the area around the front yard, and our Channel 11 crew spotted several evidence markers on the property. Hours later, we saw a tow truck arrive and take away an SUV, with one of its back windows shattered.

Thomas Kutcher has owned the property for the last 10 years. He told us he hasn’t had any issues with his tenants, a family that has lived in the house for two years.

“A friend told me there was a shooting on this road and said the address. I said, ‘That’s my house,’” Kutcher said. “This neighborhood is always good, I’ve never had a problem, never had a problem with them.”

Officials said two people were taken to the hospital from the scene. We’re working to learn the extent of their injuries and what led up to this unfolding.

“I did ask one of the officers – are the kids okay? Because I know there are kids there. But it was real close to home,” a neighbor said.

The investigation is ongoing.

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