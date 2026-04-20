Overnight freeze expected before comfortable temperatures on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — A widespread freeze is expected overnight, and a Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for most areas, so have the extra layers ready as you head out the door.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will make the walk home from the bus stop feel much better on Tuesday afternoon, with highs jumping back into the mid to upper 60s.

And the warmup continues as the NFL Draft gets underway with high temps climbing into the 70s and 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Dry weather will also stick around, but showers and a few storms are possible Saturday, so check out the latest forecast on Channel 11 News and download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

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