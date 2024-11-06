Here’s where you can recycle election-related yard signs in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Households across the Pittsburgh area accumulated election signs in the last several months. Now, city officials are explaining how those signs can be recycled.

Anyone with yard signs they no longer want to keep can take them to the Strip District Environmental Services Office at 3001 Railroad Street. The signs will be accepted from Nov. 6 to Dec. 6. You can drop the signs off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both the corrugated plastic and metal stands can be recycled.

Signs should not be dropped off at the 31st Street drop-off location or at any Department of Public Works divisions.

