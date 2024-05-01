Local

Highest level of new parking complex at Pittsburgh International Airport complete

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

The highest level of the new Multi-Modal Complex at the Pittsburgh International Airport is complete.

The complex will feature nearly 5,000 parking spots, including 3,300 public spots and 1,165 rental car spots. That will triple the number of covered parking spots currently available and increase the number of rental car spots by 30%.

The complex is part of the terminal modernization program at the airport.

A customer service building, which will protect passengers from the elements, will be connected to the complex.

