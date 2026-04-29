15-year-old teen charged with Downtown Pittsburgh stabbing

PITTSBURGH — A 15-year-old girl is facing a felony for stabbing another teenager in Downtown Pittsburgh last week.

As Channel 11 previously reported, a teen was stabbed in the arm just before midnight on April 23 while in the 400 block of Wood Street.

Pittsburgh Public Safety has now formally filed felony aggravated assault and multiple misdemeanor charges against De’Love Henderson, 15.

De’Love is being held at the Allegheny County Jail without bail because court officials deemed there are “no conditions or combination of conditions that will protect public safety.”

She is scheduled to appear in court again next week.

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