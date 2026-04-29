Couple from Kentucky accused of promoting prostitution during NFL Draft

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A couple from Kentucky is facing charges after police say they tried to make money off of prostitution during the NFL Draft.

Court documents show that Barry D. Brumley, 22, and Hillary F. Sanders, 31, both of Louisville, are facing charges out of Cranberry Township.

An undercover detective said they found a post on a website known for promoting and advertising prostitution on April 23, the first day of the NFL Draft.

The detective said illicit images and videos of Sanders were posted on the website. They reached out and set up a meeting where Sanders agreed to engage in sexual activity for $300.

Police said the meeting was set up at the Extended Stay America Select Suites located along Wisconsin Avenue in Cranberry Township.

The detective went there and said that Sanders was there and took the $300. Inside the room, the detective reported seeing 50 condoms, multiple cell phones and a loaded handgun.

Police also located Sanders’s boyfriend, Brumley, inside a vehicle in the parking lot. He also had a loaded handgun, police say. Neither Sanders nor Brumley had a valid concealed carry permit.

Investigators said Sanders told them that the two were in the area to make money from prostitution during the NFL Draft.

Brumley faces felony charges of promoting prostitution and a firearm charge, and is being held on a $40,000 bail.

Sanders is being held on a $50,000 bail and faces felony charges of promoting prostitution and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as misdemeanor charges of possessing an instrument of crime and promoting prostitution.

The couple is being held at the Butler County Prison.

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