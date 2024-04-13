Hines Ward to become wide receiver coach at Arizona State University, according to report

A Steelers great has agreed to a college coaching deal, according to a report.

Pete Thamel, a College Football Senior Writer for ESPN, reports former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward will become Arizona State’s next wide receivers coach, citing sources.

Sources: Hines Ward has agreed to become Arizona State’s next wide receivers coach. He’s a former wide receivers coach at FAU and has been an offensive assistant for the Jets and a head coach in the XFL. pic.twitter.com/SAc1x4PER6 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 13, 2024

Ward played his entire 14-year career with the Steelers. He’s previously been a wide receivers coach at Florida Atlantic University, an offensive assistant for the Jets and a head coach in the XFL.

