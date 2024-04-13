Local

Hines Ward to become wide receiver coach at Arizona State University, according to report

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Hines Ward FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward walks the sidelines before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. (Bob Leverone/AP)

A Steelers great has agreed to a college coaching deal, according to a report.

Pete Thamel, a College Football Senior Writer for ESPN, reports former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward will become Arizona State’s next wide receivers coach, citing sources.

Ward played his entire 14-year career with the Steelers. He’s previously been a wide receivers coach at Florida Atlantic University, an offensive assistant for the Jets and a head coach in the XFL.

