Protesters packing up at Pitt after a nearly weeklong demonstration

PITTSBURGH — Protesters are packing up at Pitt and tents are coming down after a nearly weeklong demonstration at Schenley Plaza.

Demonstrators in Oakland spoke with Channel 11 and they say their fight isn’t over, still demanding the university divest from companies profiting from the Israel-Hamas War.

“We want Pitt to stop working with any organizations that support Israeli military with weapons, arms and technology,” Elyanna Sharbaji said.

Students set up the encampment in Schenley Plaza last week.

The movement, sparked by Columbia University, is now happening at college campuses nationwide.

Pittsburgh police say these protesters have been peaceful.

The growing demonstration spilled out onto the streets Sunday evening, blocking traffic.

Pitt police arrested two protesters after they were on university property.

Sharbaji says some students were knocked to the ground.

“It’s still wrong because they’re a Pitt student and they have a right to be there,” Sharbaji said.

Protesters say they’ve had some conversations with the university about cutting ties with Israel but haven’t come to an agreement.

Until they do, they plan on keeping the pressure on the administration.

“Pitt is not planning to divest any time soon and that’s why we are here, to make sure we pressure Pitt into divestment and we’re going to keep doing that until they do,” Sharbaji said. “We know this is not the end of it. We’re coming back soon.”

We asked a Pitt spokesperson whether the university plans to divest from Israel. We were told they would get back to us.

