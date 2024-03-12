Historic Blizzard of ‘93 hit Pittsburgh 31 years ago

Thirty-one years ago, the historic Blizzard of 1993 hit Pittsburgh.

Snow began falling on Friday night, March 12, just before midnight. Bursts of snow piled up and by daybreak on March 13, about a foot of snow was already on the ground.

After hours and hours of blowing snow and whiteout conditions, a new record was set that day and hasn’t been touched since. It’s the record for the greatest one-day snowfall in Pittsburgh, coming in with an epic mark of 23.6 inches of snow.

Channel 11 Meteorologist Stephanie Allison will take you back in time - Wednesday on Channel 11 starting at 4 p.m.

Do you remember the Blizzard of ‘93? If so, we’d love to hear your story and see your photos. Send us a message to our Facebook page or submit your photos to us below!

RAW: A look back at the Blizzard of '93

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group