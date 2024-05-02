Ligonier Valley hosting Free Museum Day at 5 attractions this weekend

LIGONIER, Pa. — Five museums in Westmoreland County will offer free admission this Sunday.

Compass Inn, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum, Lincoln Highway Experience and Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art will be free on Sunday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of Free Museum Day.

All of the museums are located either along Route 30 or a short distance off the main route, so patrons can visit each at their own pace, officials said.

Free Museum Day in Ligonier Valley is open to people from all zip codes.

