Local

Ligonier Valley hosting Free Museum Day at 5 attractions this weekend

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Route 30 in Ligonier Township Route 30 in Ligonier Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

LIGONIER, Pa. — Five museums in Westmoreland County will offer free admission this Sunday.

Compass Inn, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum, Lincoln Highway Experience and Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art will be free on Sunday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of Free Museum Day.

All of the museums are located either along Route 30 or a short distance off the main route, so patrons can visit each at their own pace, officials said.

Free Museum Day in Ligonier Valley is open to people from all zip codes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Serial killer nurse pleads guilty to killing nursing home residents with insulin
  • 11 Investigates Exclusive: More than $100,000 in drug money missing from AG’s office
  • Pittsburgh Penguins make more than a dozen cuts to business operations staff
  • VIDEO: New traffic light installed at Dravosburg intersection after death of Serra Catholic cheerleader
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read