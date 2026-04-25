Historic Pittsburgh neighborhood hosts festival to welcome NFL Draft visitors

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors in Pittsburgh’s Hill District are holding a community festival to welcome visitors for the NFL Draft.

“A Taste of the Historic Hill” has transformed a portion of the neighborhood’s main street corridor (Centre and Wylie Avenues) into a cultural experience featuring carnival rides, crafts, apparel and style vendors, music and food trucks.

Some booths are being run by local kids as a way for them to help grow the businesses.

“We knew that we wanted to make sure that opportunities were given. The NFL is here right now. They’re having a huge draft and some of us got to participate but there’s only so many spots. So what do you do with the overflow? You bring them here,” said organizer Mimi Scharmann.

The festival’s final day is Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m.

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