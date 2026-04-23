PITTSBURGH — The main Fanatics NFL Store is located inside the Draft Theater perimeter on the casino side of Acrisure Stadium. We took a look at some of the merchandise they have inside.

They have it all, from hats with the draft logo and bridges, to a yellow shirt with “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood” written on it.

We saw a Pittsburgh draft t-shirt featuring a Primanti’s sandwich.

What is available at the NFL Draft Fanatics store? The main Fanatics NFL Store is located inside the Draft Theater perimeter on the casino side of Acrisure Stadium. (WPXI/WPXI)

Several different draft t-shirts and sweatshirts, plus gear from all the different teams.

There were even NFL legacy title belts.

What is available at the NFL Draft Fanatics store? The main Fanatics NFL Store is located inside the Draft Theater perimeter on the casino side of Acrisure Stadium. (WPXI/WPXI)

While there is a lot of Pittsburgh-themed gear, everyone has their own ideas about what they have their eye on.

“Only Raiders stuff … checking out some of the Pittsburgh stuff, but it hurts my soul, so gotta stick with the Raiders,” Sean Ferguson said.

There are smaller NFL shops set up all around the draft campuses at the North Shore and at Point State Park, too.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group