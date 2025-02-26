Homicide by vehicle charges filed 7 months after deadly Homestead crash

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — More than seven months after a deadly crash in Homestead, charges have been filed.

On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Police Department filed charges against Jesus Luciano, 37, for a July 6 crash on East 8th Avenue near Ann Street. Lynn Reynolds, 47, was driving home with her mother from seeing her sick uncle in the hospital when she was killed in the crash.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘Can’t understand why this happened’: Woman dies after Homestead crash

Reynolds’s sedan was hit head-on by an SUV that was speeding and crossed the center line. ACPD determined Luciano was driving the SUV and had cocaine in his system at the time of the crash. He also had a suspended license from a previous arrest.

In all, ACPD says five vehicles were involved in the collision, and 8 people, in addition to Reynolds, were taken to area hospitals.

Luciano is facing 19 charges, including homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed and recklessly endangering another person.

