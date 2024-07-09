‘Can’t understand why this happened’: Woman dies after Homestead crash

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A horrific crash last week in Homestead has turned fatal.

Monday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner announced one of the drivers, Lynn Reynolds, 47, died over the weekend.

Allegheny County Police said their investigators were requested Monday to assist in the investigation, but so far no charges have been filed.

“I just haven’t fully accepted it yet,” said Sandra Cole, Reynolds’s best friend. “She’s my best friend and she touched a lot of people and I still can’t understand why this happened.”

The crash happened Wednesday night around 8 p.m. along 8th Avenue near Ann Street in Homestead.

Reynolds was driving home from the hospital after seeing her sick uncle.

Cole says Reynolds was in a sedan with her mother when they were hit head-on by an SUV.

An eyewitness told Channel 11 the night of the crash the driver of the SUV was speeding.

“I know one thing, the SUV was going way too fast,” said witness Anthony Harp. “I know it was going at least 90 miles per hour.”

The collision sent car parts all over the street.

“I heard this loud boom and turned around and the SUV was airborne with the engine out of it,” Harp said.

Multiple people were hospitalized after the crash, including Reynolds’s mom, who was severely injured.

“She’s alive. She broke, I think, seven ribs, her sternum, and her wrist,” Cole said.

Cole says she and Reynolds have been friends since seventh grade in the Woodland Hills School District.

Reynolds is the godmother to all of her children.

She leaves behind three stepchildren as well as her husband, Gordon.

Cole wants people to remember her friend as a good and kind person.

“She was very loving to everybody, she would help anybody. She did whatever she could for people,” Cole said.

Reynolds’s friends and family have a GoFundMe set up to raise money for her funeral expenses.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group