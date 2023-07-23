Homicide investigation underway after man, 32, killed in Mercer County shooting

SHARON, Pa. — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Sharon early Sunday.

The Sharon Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of the 400 block of Baldwin Avenue around 1:43 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. That man was later identified as Chad Runyan, 32.

The first officers on the scene rendered aid to Runyan before medics transported him to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Sharon police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

The City of Sharon Police Department is investigating, as well as the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office, the Mercer County Coroner’s Office and the Sharon Fire Department.

