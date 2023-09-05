Local

Honeygrow announces second Pittsburgh location

By Jordyn Hronec, Pittsburgh Business Times

Honeygrow Honeygrow serves a variety of salads and stir frys and is opening a second Pittsburgh location. JASON VARNEY / HONEYGROW (Pittsburgh Business Times)

The Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its menu of made-to-order stir-fry, salads and honeybars — a dessert that includes fresh fruit and flavored honey — is expanding its Pittsburgh presence.

The restaurant chain, honeygrow, currently has one location in Pittsburgh at 105 S. Highland Ave. in East Liberty. It will be opening a second location in the region in Monroeville this fall.

