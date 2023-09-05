Honeygrow announces second Pittsburgh location

The Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its menu of made-to-order stir-fry, salads and honeybars — a dessert that includes fresh fruit and flavored honey — is expanding its Pittsburgh presence.

The restaurant chain, honeygrow, currently has one location in Pittsburgh at 105 S. Highland Ave. in East Liberty. It will be opening a second location in the region in Monroeville this fall.

