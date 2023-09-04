Family of Karns City football player who collapsed on field share update about his condition

KARNS CITY, Pa. — The family of the Karns City High School quarterback who collapsed on the field last week posted an update on his health.

Hope For Your Future, a local non-profit, shared the update from Mason Martin’s family.

In it, they say within the last 24 hours, he has moved his arms, his eyes slightly reacted to light and he’s moved his legs when pinched. They say his chest tube has also been removed.

“This is the first positive step in an extremely long journey,” the post said. “The prayer vigils held at the hospital and at Karns City have overwhelmed us with joy and support.”

A fundraiser has been created to support the Martin family.

Read the full update below.

