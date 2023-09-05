SWAT on scene of active stand-off in McKeesport after woman shot

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Allegheny County SWAT is responding to an active stand-off situation in McKeesport.

According to police, emergency crews are responding to the 1200 block of Pirl Street.

Police said a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a residence around 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport police reported additional shots were fired at responding officers. The suspect is currently barricaded inside the home with an adult family member.

The situation remains active, and police are asking residents to avoid the area.

The woman was pulled to safety and taken to a local hospital.

