Hopewell Area School District driver suspended for allegedly having gun while transporting students

A Hopewell Area School District bus driver has been suspended for allegedly having a gun while transporting students.

School officials say the driver was taking students to Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School and Midland Innovation and Technology Charter School on Thursday morning when a student saw what he thought was a revolver fall from the driver’s lap. The driver immediately picked up the gun and placed it out of sight, school officials said.

After the student reported the incident, Hopewell Township police talked to the driver, who was off campus in between driving shifts.

The driver didn’t have the gun at that time but allegedly admitted to police that he had a gun that fell to the floor when he was driving students.

The district suspended the driver, who faces legal action, officials said. The bus was taken out of service for a full inspection.

Lincoln Park, Hopewell Area and Hopewell Township Police Department are investigating.

“No one was threatened or harmed during the incident, but the district will support all legal efforts available to support all district families,” a letter send to families said, in part.

