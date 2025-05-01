How more space options helped Meyer, Unkovic & Scott to take less square footage at U.S. Steel Tower

PITTSBURGH — Chris Smith could quickly see the potential to have all of his law firm’s staff on one floor for the first time in decades and needing to lease less space overall to do it to boot.

“We felt like the U.S. Steel Building had a unique opportunity,” said Smith, managing partner of Meyer, Unkovic & Scott, of the building’s larger floor plates. “We thought it would be good to have a natural opportunity to interact more and see what everyone is doing.”

It also was unique: Most of the other buildings that Smith and his team considered downtown just didn’t have those large floors. Neither did the Henry Oliver Building, which they’ll move from in the fourth quarter of this year to go to the U.S. Steel Tower.

