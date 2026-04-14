Police looking for missing teen boy last seen in McKees Rocks

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing teen boy.

The Mt. Lebanon Police Department said Maximus Ruiz, 15, was last seen on Monday in McKees Rocks.

Ruiz has brown eyes and curly brown hair.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Police say he frequents the Mall at Robinson.

Anyone with information on Ruiz’s location is asked to call 911.

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