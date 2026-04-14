Riders stunned by repeat racist graffiti on bus shelters

Racist and hateful graffiti have been repeatedly written on two Beaver County bus shelters.

Tuesday, Channel 11 spoke with a woman who uses the Beaver County Transit Authority bus daily. She first spotted a swastika at a bus stop a year ago. It’s been cleaned up. Since then, she says the same messaging has popped up seven times.

“It’s scary,” Maiya Cobb said.

Cobb is talking about anti-Semitic and racist graffiti she’s seen written on the bus shelters in both Ambridge and Baden.

“For the past year, it’s been just a collection of swastikas, all types of hateful language. The same types of phrasing. Kill all N words, kill all blacks - mentions of sexual assault and things of that nature,” Cobb explained.

Cobb says she filed a police report with Ambridge and the Beaver County Transit Authority cleaned it up quickly. Then, she says she saw it seven more times.

“I noticed all throughout the summer it would pop up. It might be a month of nothing and it might be a month every day that you see something,” she said.

Cobb believes it’s the same person who keeps trying to spread their awful messaging.

“You’re met with such hatred just minding your business, trying to get home and make a living, it takes a toll - especially over and over again like that,” Cobb said.

Tuesday, Channel 11 spoke with the General Manager of the BCTA, who confirmed it has received two formal complaints about the messages. She says there are routine inspections with a maintenance crew and the shelters are power-washed.

The BCTA general manager also says that they are putting in high-tech cameras at the bus stop in Ambridge and that there will be cameras at that location this time next year.

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