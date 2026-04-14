Channel 11 Exclusive: Woman recovering from road rage attack in Washington County

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Washington County woman is recovering after police say she was attacked during an apparent case of road rage.

Lisa Eckert showed Channel 11 several bruises all over her body from the impact of being thrown on the highway in South Strabane Township.

Eckert was knocked to the ground during a road rage incident near Trinity Point Shopping Center, South Strabane police say. It happened on Friday.

Officers arrested Krishnakumar Kandasamy, 38, after they say he threw her on her back and to the ground and kicked her.

“I need justice for what happened to me. Nobody - nobody has the right to beat on somebody,” Eckert said.

Eckert was driving to the shopping center when she passed the suspect’s SUV. She came to a red light along East Beau Street. Eckert told Channel 11’s Lauren Talotta that’s when she was attacked.

Talotta: Did you think you were going to die?

Eckert: Yes, ma’am. Absolutely.

Eckert said that, in that moment, a good Samaritan appeared. She believes that the woman saved her life.

“A private citizen with a concealed weapon held her gun on this man that was beating me,” Eckert said.

Eckert told Channel 11 the attack left her with a concussion that she is still recovering from.

“I would have been up on Beau Street dead – for what? 55 miles an hour? Is that what we’re going to write on my tombstone? It’s not okay. It’s not,” Eckert said through tears.

In addition to her injuries, Eckert told us Kandasamy grabbed her cell phone, the only way she can communicate with her grandson, who is in the military and stationed overseas.

She’s said she is thankful for the woman, she says, who saved her life. She doesn’t know who that woman is, but said she is hoping that woman will testify in court as a witness.

Kandasamy will appear before a judge one week from today. For now, he remains in the Washington County jail.

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